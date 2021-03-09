MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested a suspect after a shooting left one man dead and another man injured in Modesto over the weekend.

Modesto police said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday near Coffee Road and E. Orangeburg Avenue. Officers said they responded to that intersection and found a shooting victim.

While responding to the scene, however, officers also heard screaming coming from a neighboring street. More shots were also reported in that area.

Officers soon found another man who was shot near E. Coolidge Avenue and Water Street. That man was soon pronounced dead, while the victim from the other shooting was rushed to the hospital.

On Tuesday, detectives announced they had arrested 21-year-old Modesto resident Jon McDonald III in connection to the incident. A handgun was also recovered that was believed to have been used in the shooting, detectives say.

The man killed in the shooting has also been identified as 23-year-old Merced resident Clive Wilsonstewart. Investigators have not released the name of the second shooting victim who was taken to the hospital.

Detectives have said they believe the incident was isolated. An investigation into the shooting is still active.