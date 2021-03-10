  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested the driver who crashed into a fire station then ran off early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened a little before 4 a.m. along the 3800 block of Watt Avenue.

A Sacramento Metro Fire Department station was struck by a car. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says the driver got out and ran.

Officers say the car also hit a power pole just before it ran into the fire station.

The driver – now identified as 28-year-old Andrew Jones – was later found in a nearby motel and arrested, officers say. Jones is facing charges of hit-and-run and DUI.

No one inside the station was hurt.

Lanes of Watt Avenue near the fire station are still closed due to the investigation.