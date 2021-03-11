ESCALON (CBS13) – A task force found 25 stolen cars, dozens of guns, thousands of ammunition rounds and an owl locked in a kennel at a chop shop in Escalon on Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Brothers Donny and David Smith, 54 and 58, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, having stolen vehicles, receiving stolen property, owning a chop shop, and being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition. Both men were found to be convicted felons.
The discovery came at around 10 a.m. along S. Biederman Way.
In total, 49 guns and around 17,000 ammo rounds were located with the vehicles as well as stolen car parts and equipment, the sheriff's office said.
See photos from the scene below.
Authorities said most of the stolen cars were returned to the owners and the rest were towed to a nearby storage facility.
Authorities said most of the stolen cars were returned to the owners and the rest were towed to a nearby storage facility.

The owl was taken by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains underway and the Smiths could face additional charges.