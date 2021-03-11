TRACY (CBS13) — Police say a Tracy man was arrested twice in two days this week after reportedly firing a gun while driving and threatening to harm people.
Tracy Police say 22-year-old Drew Nelson was first arrested early Tuesday morning after reportedly firing several rounds from his vehicle while driving in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way. An officer found Nelson had a loaded firearm, ammo and casings in his vehicle.

He was arrested and released within a few hours on a citation for willfully discharging a weapon in a negligent manner and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
He was arrested and released within a few hours on a citation for willfully discharging a weapon in a negligent manner and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
A few hours later, police say Nelson went to the home of a woman he knows and demanded a firearm. When his request was denied, Nelson reportedly threatened to harm multiple people before heading to a family cabin in Butte County.

With the help of the Butte County Sheriff's Office, Tracy police obtained search warrants and searched three homes, recovering three firearms and rounds of ammunition.
With the help of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Tracy police obtained search warrants and searched three homes, recovering three firearms and rounds of ammunition.
Nelson was then arrested at a residence in the 400 block of Kreider Court and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail. He's charged with making terrorist threats.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be added.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be added.