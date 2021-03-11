SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Breweries, wineries and distilleries have the green light to reopen statewide.
Starting this Saturday, health officials say those establishments that do not serve meals can reopen outdoors, even in purple and red tier counties.
Guests are required to make reservations with a 90-minute time limit. Officials also require that guests are seated at tables.
Hours of operation will be limited with the last call at 8 p.m.
Once counties move into the orange and yellow tiers, wineries, breweries and distilleries can reopen indoor with modifications and limited capacity.
Previously, those establishments could only be open if a meal is served alongside the drinks.
Bars that don’t serve meals are still not allowed to open in the purple and red tiers, but they can reopen outdoors in the orange tier.