RAW: Rare Spotted Skunk Rehabbed In El Dorado ReleasedVideo from rescue expert Debra Webster shows a rare spotted skunk rehabbed by rescuers in El Dorado County being released in Santa Barbara just a few miles from Oprah Winfrey's estate.

2 hours ago

One Year Later: Reflecting On The Year Of The PandemicAs we mark one year since coronavirus was officially deemed a pandemic, Sacramentans reflect on a year full of grit and gratitude.

3 hours ago

The Cost Of COVID In CaliforniaFrom distance learning to unemployment to the state's troubled COVID testing lab, the cost of COVID has been significant in the Golden State.

3 hours ago

This Week In Politics With Gary DietrichCBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest political news from President Biden's first primetime address to the recall efforts in California. (3/11/21)

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic — One Year LaterIt was on March 11, 2020 that the Kings game was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

3 hours ago