SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s no secret that in-person learning has not exactly been equitable during the pandemic.

As many private schools and rural districts have returned to in-person learning, larger urban districts, like Sacramento, have not. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Safe Schools for All” plan is supposed to fix that.

Last month, the state published data that visually displayed the divide between schools that have returned to in-person learning and those that have not.

The interactive map reveals hundreds of smaller, rural districts have returned to some form of in-person learning while the state’s largest urban districts have not.

A separate map reveals most of the state’s private schools have also returned to in-person instruction. When you compare the maps, you can see most of those private schools are in the areas where public schools are still closed.

Schools are required to report their status — in-person, hybrid or distance learning — as well cases transmitted on campuses to the state every other week.

The maps on the “safe schools for all hub” are expected to fill in as public schools return to more in-person learning next month.

Parents can use this tool to help hold districts accountable and compare what their district is doing to others.

Simply click a district for a link to the COVID safety plan along with COVID funds received, PPE supplies and the number of recent outbreaks.

The site is still in its beta phase and the information is not complete. But it is the most comprehensive information we’ve seen for school reopening so far.