5 People Killed In Crash Off I-5 In French Camp Authorities say five people were killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in French Camp late Thursday night.

Antioch Man Rescues Driver Who Crashed Into Sacramento River, Pleaded For HelpAn Oakland man who crashed into the Sacramento River was rescued by a good Samaritan after pleading for help while standing atop his sinking car near Walnut Grove, the California Highway Patrol said on Thursday.