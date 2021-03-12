STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Stockton on Thursday evening.
The crash happened a little before 6:30 p.m.near the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Monaco Court.
Stockton police say a passenger vehicle and motorcyclist were involved in a crash, but it’s unclear what led up to the collision.
Officers found the motorcyclist unresponsive and medics took him to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this point.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.