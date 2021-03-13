FOLSOM (CBS13) – A smile from start to finish, Dr. Timothy Phelan started his 32-mile run bright and early Saturday at 6 a.m. from Granite Bay Beach.

“Got to see the sunrise, came through Folsom and just ran the trails along the American River all the way down,” said Dr. Phelan.

Running down to Arden, his drive and inspiration are to help others. Dr. Phelan runs for charity and this one supports the Sacramento Life Center, helping low-income women and families during pregnancy.

“This time it’s hard for organizations to raise money, and so being able to do something by myself that raises money for the Sacramento Life Center has been great,” he said.

It’s a cause close to the heart for Dr. Phelan. He’s a physician at Creekside OB/GYN of Folsom, helping women have healthy pregnancies every day.

“I think he’s dedicated his life to women and babies and making sure the babies are born healthy and women have the resources and medical care they need,” said Marie Leatherby, executive director at Creekside.

And the need is great right now with the pandemic forcing many out of work, now turning to the Sacramento Life Center, which offers free medical resources and services including ultrasounds.

“It’s a really tough time for them facing an unplanned or unsupported pregnancy,” Leatherby said. “So it’s great that they can come here and find out that there’s resources and medical care for them.

Phelan is running for a charity when the need couldn’t be greater, and after all is said and done, there is still no rest for the weary.

“Go home and take a hot shower because I got to go to work tomorrow,” he said.

Phelan ran 25K, raising $4,000 last year, but he doubled his length and fundraising goal this year. You can help him cross his finish line by donating here.