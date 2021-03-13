Evening Forecast - 3/13/21It was a beautiful start to the weekend but some big changes are on the way.

5 minutes ago

Street Food Sacramento Grant Recipient Debuts At Midtown Farmers' MarketThe program is meant to help remove hurdles for aspiring business owners from underrepresented communities.

7 minutes ago

Man Surrenders After Barricading Inside West Sacramento Lowe'sWest Sacramento police on Saturday said the suspect surrendered at around 11:30 p.m. and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

10 minutes ago

Motorcyclist Killed In Clarksburg CrashAuthorities said the man was from West Sacramento.

11 minutes ago

A Step Toward Recovery As More Businesses Allowed To ReopenSaturday marked the first day distilleries and breweries were able to join wineries and other businesses that can serve drinks outside, without having to serve food too.

13 minutes ago