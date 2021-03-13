Update 3/13/21: West Sacramento police on Saturday said the suspect surrendered at around 11:30 p.m. and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are responding to a standoff at a West Sacramento Lowe's.
The home improvement store was evacuated Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. after a man with a knife barricaded himself inside an office.
West Sacramento police say the man was vomiting on the floor inside the store then locked himself in a manager's office.
Officers are negotiating with the man and working to resolve the incident peacefully.
Police believe they will be on the scene throughout the night.
A manager at the store is assisting police with the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.