MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers say a possible street race preceded a crash on Highway 99 that left an uninvolved driver with major injuries over the weekend.
California Highway Patrol's Modesto division says a four-vehicle crash happened near Crows Landing Road just before 4 p.m. Investigators believe two sedans were possibly racing each other when one caused a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash sent an SUV off the freeway and left the driver with major injuries.
Officers say the sedan that caused the crash became disabled and the driver, identified as shaw Conklin, got stuck at the scene. The other driver suspected of racing continued up the freeway.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or what led up to is now being urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7450.