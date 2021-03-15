CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/CBS13) – The struggling Sacramento Kings were dealt another big blow when forward Marvin Bagley III broke his left hand in Monday’s night’s 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Kings announced that an X-ray taken at the Spectrum Center after the game confirmed Bagley sustained a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand. Bagley will undergo a further medical evaluation and an update regarding course of treatment will be provided in the coming days.

It’s unclear how Bagley was injured.

“I still just really feel for him,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “He’s put in so much hard work this year. I’ve said all year long, he’s continued to make really big strides and he was putting together a heck of a game tonight. We’re going to miss him, miss him out there on the floor with us. We feel for him, but that’s what being part of a team is about. We’ll be there for him and we need to find a way to get some other players to step and try and fill in for what he was doing for us.”

Bagley came into the game averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. He had 12 points in 16 minutes against the Hornets.

Last season Bagley played in just 13 games due to various injuries, including a broken right thumb.

“The guy has been playing really well, works his butt off and it’s unfortunate, but that’s part of it,” said guard Tyrese Haliburton. “We have to figure it out. There’s no magic potion to heal him, so we have to figure this out without him. He’ll still be with us every day, cheering us on and being a great teammate.”

The Kings (15-24) have lost 13 of their last 16 games.

