SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The owner of an exotic car is looking at a hefty repair bill after they crashed their car in East Sacramento.
CHP officers say they responded to the report of a solo-vehicle crash over the weekend, and when they arrived, they found that a red Lamborghini had left the road and driven part-way up the guy wire of a power pole, coming to rest on its rear bumper. The driver was still in their seat, apparently in an effort not to destabilize the car.READ MORE: Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose Enters California Governor Recall Election
Along with having damage to its bumper, the car was missing its left-front tire and the airbags had been deployed. The front of the car was over six feet above the ground.READ MORE: Thunder Valley Breaks Ground On New State-Of-The-Art Entertainment Facility
Fortunately, the driver and passenger did not sustain serious injuries, says the CHP.MORE NEWS: Controversial Crime Bill Aims To Redefine Robberies in California