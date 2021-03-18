STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say their investigation into five people being shot at a vigil in Stockton on Wednesday is being complicated by the victims not cooperating.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to investigate a reported drive-by shooting near the intersection fo Oro Avenue and E. Main Street.
Deputies soon found that people were shot; however, deputies say all the victims were uncooperative.
The only suspect information deputies were able to identify at this point was that a vehicle possibly involved appeared to be a light-colored Honda.
All five victims have since been released from the hospital after suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 468-4400.