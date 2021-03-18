  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:College Sports, Coronavirus, UC Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) — Some fans may soon be let into UC Davis sporting events.

On Thursday, the Big West Conference announced an update to their COVID-19 protocols that now allows schools to use their discretion in allowing fan attendance.

Yolo County is already in California’s less-restrictive “Red” tier of coronavirus alert, which allows for a wider reopening of activities. Earlier in March, state public health officials also announced a wider relaxing of restrictions that allows for theme parks, ballparks and stadiums to reopen at limited capacity next month.

UC Davis officials say they’re encouraged by the conference’s decision, which could mean some fans can attend the school’s home games starting on April 1.

“Athletics staff will work with University and Yolo County health officials to determine protocols and procedures that will allow fans to safely attend home games,” said Interim Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca in a statement on Thursday.

According to state guidelines, outdoor sports venues can operate at 20 percent capacity in the Red tier.

UC Davis officials expect a better picture of how many fans can be allowed in later this month.