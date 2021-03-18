SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a Sacramento gelato business was vandalized for the third time.
Vandals broke multiple windows at Yume Gelato, an Asian-owned business on Folsom Boulevard, at some point Wednesday night. The owners say this is the third time since last summer that the windows have been broken.
Sacramento Police took a report of the incident Thursday and say while they don't have a known motive, investigators acknowledge what has been happening to Asian Americans and are looking into all circumstances.
The owner, Mike Janwar, says it will cost $7,000 to repair the glass. Fortunately, his insurance is covering the loss.
Janwar said vandals have followed a similar pattern and it's possible the store was targeted because he is an Asian business owner.
Yume Gelato plans to reopen on Friday and the store is looking into window coverings to try and prevent this from happening again.