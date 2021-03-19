  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) — Flames shot out of a South Modesto home Friday afternoon, displacing six people.

The Modesto Fire Department says the house fire in the 800 block of Atlantic Drive was reported just before 2:40 p.m.

credit: Modesto Fire Department

Firefighters arrived to find flames and dark smoke coming out of the windows and garage. 

Officials believe the fire was caused by a cooking-related accident. 

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the occupants of the home will be staying with family.