MODESTO (CBS13) — Flames shot out of a South Modesto home Friday afternoon, displacing six people.
The Modesto Fire Department says the house fire in the 800 block of Atlantic Drive was reported just before 2:40 p.m.READ MORE: City Of Stockton Pays $3.25M For Deadly Police Shooting Of Colby Friday In 2016
Firefighters arrived to find flames and dark smoke coming out of the windows and garage.READ MORE: Pipe Bomb Rendered Safe Outside Elementary School In South Sacramento
Officials believe the fire was caused by a cooking-related accident.
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Asian-Owned Gelato Shop Hit By Vandals, Left With Several Broken Windows
Officials say the occupants of the home will be staying with family.