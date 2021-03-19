ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police on Friday arrested a man accused of trying to hit a woman with his vehicle.
The woman called 9-1-1 shortly after 3:15 p.m. saying she was being assaulted by a man she knew, the Roseville Police Department said.
She was able to get away from the suspect and provide law enforcement with his identity and a description of his vehicle.
According to Roseville police, the suspect’s vehicle was located at a home on Atlantic Street and a standoff occurred when he refused to exit the residence.
After a few hours, police said the suspect surrendered peacefully.
Roseville police said the suspect is a known subject of the department. His identity was not yet released.