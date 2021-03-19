  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMCBS 13 News
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police on Friday arrested a man accused of trying to hit a woman with his vehicle.

The woman called 9-1-1 shortly after 3:15 p.m. saying she was being assaulted by a man she knew, the Roseville Police Department said.

READ MORE: Deadly Crash Forces Lane Closures On Highway 99 In Elk Grove

She was able to get away from the suspect and provide law enforcement with his identity and a description of his vehicle.

READ MORE: City Of Stockton Pays $3.25M For Deadly Police Shooting Of Colby Friday In 2016

According to Roseville police, the suspect’s vehicle was located at a home on Atlantic Street and a standoff occurred when he refused to exit the residence.

After a few hours, police said the suspect surrendered peacefully.

MORE NEWS: Pipe Bomb Rendered Safe Outside Elementary School In South Sacramento

Roseville police said the suspect is a known subject of the department. His identity was not yet released.