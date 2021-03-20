  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Emmanuel Antwi, High School Football, John F. Kennedy High School

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Kennedy High School football player who collapsed during a game Friday night after suffering a medical emergency has died, the Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed on Saturday.

Emmanuel Antwi, a senior at Kennedy High, collapsed during the game against Hiram Johnson and was taken to the hospital, the district said. It is unclear what caused the medical emergency.

In a letter to families, Kennedy High Principal David Van Natten said school counselors and mental health support staff will be available for a virtual drop-in grieving space via Zoom as of Monday morning. Additionally, counselors will be available in-person when football practice resumes.

Very few details have been released on Antwi’s death. The game did not resume after the incident.

“Our hearts go out to Emmanuel’s family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve,” Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar said in a statement.