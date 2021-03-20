SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Kennedy High School football player who collapsed during a game Friday night after suffering a medical emergency has died, the Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed on Saturday.
Emmanuel Antwi, a senior at Kennedy High, collapsed during the game against Hiram Johnson and was taken to the hospital, the district said. It is unclear what caused the medical emergency.
In a letter to families, Kennedy High Principal David Van Natten said school counselors and mental health support staff will be available for a virtual drop-in grieving space via Zoom as of Monday morning. Additionally, counselors will be available in-person when football practice resumes.
#BREAKING: We've just learned the player that collapsed at last night's Kennedy High School football game has died. I've heard very lovely things about Emmanuel Antwi. What a heartbreaking loss for the community. pic.twitter.com/LkxdE3KQyp
— Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) March 21, 2021
Very few details have been released on Antwi's death. The game did not resume after the incident.
“Our hearts go out to Emmanuel’s family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve,” Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar said in a statement.