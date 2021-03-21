Kennedy High School Football Player Suffers Medical Emergency During Game A Kennedy High School football player had a medical emergency during a game against Hiram Johnson Friday night.

Kings Beat Celtics 107-96 To Sweep Season SeriesRichaun Holmes had 25 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals, and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat Boston 107-96 on Friday night and earn their first season sweep of the Celtics since 2007.

California Health Officials Reverse Ban On Cheerleaders At High School Sporting EventsCheerleaders will be allowed at outdoor sporting events, California health officials announced Friday.

Sareea Freeman On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'This Is My Wildest Dream Coming To Fruition'Athletes Unlimited Volleyball is on CBS Sports Network this week and Sareea Freeman explains why this new pro volleyball league is so important for the next generation of athletes.