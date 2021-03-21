CHICO (CBS13) – An officer suffered a fractured leg during a struggle with a suspect at a party in Chico Saturday night, police said.
The Chico Police Department said two officers arrived at La Vista Verde Apartments at around 11 p.m. and were met by a large crowd.READ MORE: Man Fights Officers, Leads All-Day Manhunt In Folsom, Police Say
Officers attempted to detain Tony Alvarado Tafoya, 21, in the parking lot, but the suspect, who was armed, resisted and ran away. Chico police said Alvarado Tafoya engaged in a struggle with an officer, to which the officer suffered the fracture and a dislocated ankle.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Stabbed Man, Smashed Patrol Car Window In South Lake Tahoe
Alvarado Tafoya then ran into an apartment unit and jumped out of a second-story window in an attempt to escape, police said. He suffered a fractured foot in the fall and officers arrested him without incident.MORE NEWS: Deputies Investigate Watt Avenue Deadly Shooting In North Highlands
Alvarado Tafoya was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.