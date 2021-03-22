  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:stanislaus county

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews have contained a large fire that happened at an agricultural facility in rural Stanislaus County over the weekend.

Stanislaus County Fire says their crews responded to an almond hull fire along the 4400 block of Hawkins Road.

With the help of crews from Denair Fire, firefighters were able to contain the flames enough to let the facility take over the scene.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.

No injuries were reported.