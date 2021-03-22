STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews have contained a large fire that happened at an agricultural facility in rural Stanislaus County over the weekend.
Stanislaus County Fire says their crews responded to an almond hull fire along the 4400 block of Hawkins Road.
Last night SCFPD was challenged with this #almond hull fire in 4400 blk of Hawkins rd. With the assistance of #Denairfire crews were able to contain it enough to allow the facility to take it over. we were committed for 3 hours. @ModestoFire helped with station coverage.
— Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) March 22, 2021
With the help of crews from Denair Fire, firefighters were able to contain the flames enough to let the facility take over the scene.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.
No injuries were reported.