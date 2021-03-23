PENRYN (CBS13) — An identity theft suspect has been arrested after a traffic stop in Placer County last week.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, last Friday night, a deputy pulled over a driver along eastbound Interstate 80 at the Penryn Road exit. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not revealed, but the driver allegedly gave the deputy a license that didn't seem to match up.
Further, the deputy also allegedly spotted a glass pipe in plain view. Eventually, a search of the car uncovered another driver's license in the suspect's wallet.
Both drivers’ licenses didn’t belong the suspect, deputies say, but he was soon identified as 46-year-old West Covina resident Carlo Martin.
Investigators say one of the people later confirmed that his driver's license had been stolen last May.
Martin was arrested and is now facing charges of giving a false ID to a peace officer, possession of stolen property, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.