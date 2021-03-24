AUBURN (CBS13) – It’s the busiest time of the year for an Auburn wildlife rescue and it is seeking the community’s help to get animals back out into the wild sooner.

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue takes in more than 3,700 animals a year – everything from screech owls to tiny hummingbirds, baby opossums and baby squirrels.

“Depending on the age, some of our patients go in incubators,” said Sandrea Foreman, a wildlife technician.

The wildlife rescue said it currently has 43 baby squirrels and the spring is their busiest time of year. People usually bring in baby squirrels that fall out of nests when backyards are cleared before wildfire season.

“If someone finds a squirrel they should use leather gloves to pick it up and put it in a box in a warm, dark, quiet area away from pets or children and please don’t feed it food or water,” said Brianna Cortez.

Once inside the rescue, they are fed a special formula via syringe and kept warm inside heating pads.

“We keep our animals as wild as possible and by that, it does take a lot of dedication – no talking, no cuddling, patience,” said Foreman.

The goal is for them not to get used to humans. Experts say it improves an animal’s chance of survival when they are released back into the wild.

Getting animals back out to the wild is where the non-profit needs help. They need animal transporters.

“We work with other organizations that may have some of the same animals of the same age that we want to put them together because most of the times animals will do better when they are out together with other animals their age,” Foreman said.

The rescue is seeking community members to help take animals to other rescues, agencies or to the vet if needed. Routes include Sacramento, the Bay Area and possibly Chico. Pitching in to put animals back into their natural environment.