SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash involving a big rig has forced multiple lane closures on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened shortly after 2:10 p.m. at the Florin Road on-ramp onto northbound 99.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Sending Explicit Messages To 15-Year-Old Girl He Met Online
Investigators said a big rig was entering the on-ramp when it hit another vehicle and tipped over, causing all lanes of the highway to be blocked in the area.
Traffic was backed up to the Mack Road area.READ MORE: Escaped Inmate From Nevada Suspected In Sacramento County Homicide
Authorities advise alternate routes.
At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved or injured, but the CHP said minor injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Picks Rob Bonta, California’s 1st Filipino-American State Legislator, As Attorney General
Story is developing.