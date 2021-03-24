FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – One of the two people found shot dead in a Fair Oaks neighborhood has been identified.
At 10:18 a.m. Monday, authorities received the report from a mail carrier of a man and a woman found dead in the driveway at a home in the 5100 block of Rabeneck Way. They had both been shot, according to Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Sahara Lowry, 23, of Fair Oaks. The man has not yet been identified.
Authorities said both people were known to each other but did not release any specifics to their relationship or the circumstances of the shooting.
After the bodies were found, investigators said there were no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.