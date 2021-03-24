  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fair Oaks News

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – One of the two people found shot dead in a Fair Oaks neighborhood has been identified.

At 10:18 a.m. Monday, authorities received the report from a mail carrier of a man and a woman found dead in the driveway at a home in the 5100 block of Rabeneck Way. They had both been shot, according to Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE: Former Sacramento Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Sending Explicit Messages To 15-Year-Old Girl He Met Online

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Sahara Lowry, 23, of Fair Oaks. The man has not yet been identified.

READ MORE: Fire Impacts 2 Fairfield Homes; Multiple People Displaced

Authorities said both people were known to each other but did not release any specifics to their relationship or the circumstances of the shooting.

MORE NEWS: Despite Less Traffic, California Highways See Trash Pile-Ups

After the bodies were found, investigators said there were no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.