Couple Seeking Illusive First Home Posts Plea On Social MediaBuying any home in Sacramento has become so difficult, and now, one young and expecting couple is resorting to social media to sell themselves as good buyers.

2 hours ago

West Sacramento Business Accuses Homeless Camp Of Stealing PalletsA West Sacramento business said homeless individuals have stolen hundreds of their wooden pallets.

2 hours ago

Bears Behaving Oddly Raising Red Flags About Mystery DiseaseIf you come across a bear, that bear's first instinct should be to run away, but researchers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have come across some bears with very odd behavior.

2 hours ago

Californians Told To Expect COVID Appointment Delays As New Eligibility AnnouncedCalifornia is on the cusp of making the COVID vaccine available to almost everyone in the state, but local health officials are expecting delays and backups as lines get longer.

2 hours ago

GCU Basketball Player Oscar Frayer, Of Lathrop, Killed In I-5 CrashThe San Joaquin County Coroner's Office confirmed Frayer's identity and also identified a second victim as Andrea Moore, 28, from Stockton, who was later confirmed to be Frayer's sister. The third victim's identity has not yet been released.

2 hours ago