STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Stockton on Thursday night, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
At around 11 p.m, the sheriff’s office said it received reports of multiple shots fired from East 8th Street.READ MORE: West Sacramento Business Claims To Be Target Of Homeless Thieves
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 Block of E Eighth St in Stockton on report of multiple shots fired. Please avoid the area as this investigation continues. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office 209-468-4400
RJ pic.twitter.com/An3vSVh1xf
— San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) March 26, 2021READ MORE: 'Not Normal Behavior': Bears Behaving Oddly Raising Red Flags About Mystery Disease
Information regarding a suspect was not available.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: Californians Told To Expect Appointment Backlogs Ahead Of New Vaccine Eligibility
Authorities ask that anyone with information or anyone who may have been a witness contact the sheriff’s office.