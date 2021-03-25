  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Stockton on Thursday night, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 11 p.m, the sheriff’s office said it received reports of multiple shots fired from East 8th Street.

Information regarding a suspect was not available.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Authorities ask that anyone with information or anyone who may have been a witness contact the sheriff’s office.