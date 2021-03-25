SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect who led officers on a chase in Sacramento late Thursday morning ended up ditching his car and stealing a truck before being arrested, police say.
Sacramento police say, just after 11 a.m., officers tried to pull over a car near Highway 99 and 12th Avenue. The driver was wanted on a felony warrant, police say.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Track Your IRS Relief Payment
Officers say that driver took off, however, leading officers on a chase through the south area of Sacramento.
Eventually, near Freeport Boulevard and Florin Road, officers say the suspect ditched his car and then tried to steal another car. He then ended up stealing a white truck – pushing the innocent driver out, police say.READ MORE: Starting April 15, Californians 16 And Older Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
The chase then continued all the way towards Summer Wood Circle and College Oak Drive.
Police say the suspect got out and ran into a home, but officers were soon able to take him into custody.MORE NEWS: California Supreme Court: Judges Must Weigh Suspects’ Ability To Pay Bail
The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.