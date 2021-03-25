SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A former Sacramento police officer has been arrested after he allegedly met a teenage girl online and had explicit chats with her.

The family of the 15-year-old girl says she appears to have met the former cop, Daniel Donahue, through an app tied to Snapchat called “Hoop.”

The girl said she brought the conversation to her aunt’s attention when she found out Donahue was a police officer.

“He is a person we are supposed to trust,” said Kathy Benjamin, the girl’s aunt.

The family says that in the hundreds of texts they had seen, there were nude photos sent and asked for. Some of the nude photos were allegedly of Donahue in his police uniform.

One of the messages Donahue is accused of sending said: “I really wanna be with you.”

Donahue allegedly promised to meet the girl in Minnesota, saying “No one has to know.”

On March 9, the girl’s family contacted the police department about the alleged conversations. The police department then placed Donahue on administrative leave and launched a criminal and administrative investigation into Donahue’s conduct. Sacramento Police Department detectives searched his residence, his workspace, electronic devices, and his vehicle and determined that “there was factual basis behind the allegations,” the Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Donahue resigned during the investigation. He had been with the department for about two years.

“I worry this isn’t the first time,” said Benjamin.

Based on their findings, the police department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Donahue, alleging inappropriate communications with a minor. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Just before 5 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said Donahue was still in custody and there was no timeframe for when they would be done interviewing him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn issued a statement about the incident, which reads, in part:

“The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate this criminal behavior from our officers. This behavior tarnishes the Sacramento Police Department badge and is absolutely not representative of the honorable work of our more than 1,000 members who are dedicated to serving our City.”

Chief Hahn said it’s possible there are more victims and ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Davis, president of the Sacramento Police Officers Association, said in a statement: