SANTA CLARA (CBS13) — Are Jimmy Garoppolo’s days as the 49ers’ starting quarterback numbered?

On Friday, San Francisco reportedly made one of the biggest trades of the offseason so far. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers traded for Miami’s No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Miami reportedly walks away with a bag full of the 49ers’ top future picks: SF’s 2021 No. 12 overall and third-round pick, plus their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks.

Many on social media speculate that the 49ers are trading up to make sure they can select one of the top quarterbacks available in this year’s draft: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (widely considered to be the probable No. 1 pick), BYU’s Zach Wilson, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

After a disappointing post-Super Bowl losing season marked by injuries, speculation has been flying that the 49ers were looking to move beyond Garoppolo.

However, up until Friday, the majority of San Francisco’s roster moves have focused on resigning as many key players as they could.