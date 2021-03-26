ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Drugs, guns and cash were seized at a Rocklin home this week, authorities say.
The Sacramento County Probation Department says law enforcement officers did a probation search of the 3000 block of Meadow Way home on Thursday. The address was that of a person on Formal Searchable Probation out of Sacramento County.
During the search, authorities say they uncovered a large amount of cash, a stolen handgun, two assault riffles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Further, law enforcement officers also say they found pre-packaged OxyContin along with drug paraphernalia.
Two people were arrested after the search: the felon who was on probation and another person. Both are facing numerous drugs and weapons possession charges. Their names have not been released at this point.