SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gregory Kondos, the iconic Sacramento artist whose paintings of the Delta and region gained him worldwide recognition, died at 97 after battling an illness, his wife confirmed on Saturday.
Kondos' death, which was first reported by the Sacramento Bee, came less than a week shy of what would have been his 82nd birthday on April 2.
He spent nearly his entire life in Sacramento, having moved to the area with his family in the 1920s. Kondos attended and taught at Sacramento City College, where the art gallery bears his name.
“We are heartbroken to hear that beloved artist, teacher, long-time SCC supporter, and namesake of our college art gallery, Gregory Kondos has passed away,” the college said on Saturday. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the many whose lives he touched.”
Kondos' mural, "River's Edge, adorns Sacramento International Airport and can be viewed in Terminal A.
