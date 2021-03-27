FOLSOM (CBS13) – It was a busy Saturday on the waterways as warm weather drew more people out to play, but that fun in the sun can quickly take a turn.

Rescue crews came to save the day when a woman tipped in her kayak and was left stranded in the water. Folsom Fire Department personnel helped bring the woman to shore. Not far behind the rescue boat, state park lifeguards were on patrol.

California State Parks rangers said they’ve noticed more people out this weekend, and their crews are busier. More patrols can be seen on the water, especially as another crowd is expected on Sunday.

“This is probably the first time we’re out on the water like this the whole year,” said Alex Levko.

The draw for most – temperatures nearing 80 degrees. It’s the nicest weekend the Sacramento region has seen in a long while.

“It definitely seemed as though the weather and the recognition that it was going to be a nice day brought people out,” said Evan Sharpe, coming out to kayak for the day – one of the many taking advantage.

“The parking lot was full,” Sharpe said. “We saw boaters, whether it be standup paddle-boarders, kayakers, even some small recreational boats doing fishing.”

But even in this warm spring weather, cold winter water still lingers. The National Weather Service Sacramento put out a warning urging people to stay safe and practice cold water safety.

Kayaker Katie Andrew said she keeps cautious while out and about.

“We’re careful,” Andrew said. “We keep close to the shores.”

Fire officials also emphasize the importance of life jackets when out on the lake or river, and refer to the many instances they’ve helped save someone’s life.