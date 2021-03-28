WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Fresno man arrested in Woodland is accused of exposing himself at a business and kicking an officer, police said.
Joshua Akers, 21, was booked into the Yolo County Jail on charges of indecent exposure, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.
According to the Woodland Police Department, Akers was causing problems and refused to leave a business in a shopping center at Pioneer Avenue and E. Gibson Road. Akers was allegedly exposing himself at the same location earlier in the day.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and located Akers, who began walking away and then running when officers approached. The department said officers caught up to Akers on the front porch of a Losoya Drive home and attempted to arrest him.
Akers allegedly tried to push past them before being taken to the ground. Police said he then kicked, pushed and kneed one of the officers.
Shortly later, Akers was detained and taken into custody.