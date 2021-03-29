SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The sheriff’s office says noise complaint call nearly escalated to a disaster when someone reportedly said they were going to take matters into their own hands.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, an irate person called their dispatch center Saturday night to report a large party.

The caller reportedly said he had already called more than once to report the party. He also told dispatchers that – if deputies didn’t respond quickly enough – he would “take care of it himself,” the sheriff’s office says.

Dispatchers say the caller told them he had armed himself while still on the line. He then said he was going over to confront the people allegedly responsible for the loud party.

Despite attempts by the dispatcher to get the caller to wait, the last thing that was heard on the line was the person yelling at someone.

Deputies soon arrived at the scene and encountered a man walking up to them from the gravel shoulder of a dark country road. The man was carrying what looked like a short-barreled rifle – prompting deputies to order him to drop it.

The man reportedly didn’t comply initially, but he eventually did and was safely taken into custody. As deputies later found out, the weapon was actually a pellet rifle.

A review was done of the call logs from the night and several people were found to have made noise complaints. However, none of the callers had identified themselves nor did they provide any contact information.