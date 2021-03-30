Fox Hail Mary, Barnes Buzzer Beater Lifts Kings Over Cavs 100-98Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after catching a hail mary inbounds pass from De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 on Saturday night.

'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave PolicyThe CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.

49ers Make Blockbuster Trade With Dolphins To Secure No. 3 Overall PickAre Jimmy Garoppolo’s days as the 49ers’ starting quarterback numbered?

Positive COVID-19 Test Cancels Grace Davis At Lathrop High School Football GameAt least one high school football game scheduled in the Central Valley this weekend has been scrubbed due to a positive COVID-19 test.