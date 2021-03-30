SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews have doused a fire at a vacant home in Del Paso Heights early Tuesday morning.
The scene was along the 3900 block of Elm Street, just off of Marysville Boulevard.
Sacramento Fire crews say they responded just after 6 a.m. and found visible flames coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control, but the home did suffer noticeable damage.
No one found inside the home and no injuries have been reported, firefighters say. Crews are now mopping up the scene and will board up the building.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.