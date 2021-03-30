Stockton Man Arrested After Complaining About Noisy NeighborsA Stockton man took the law into his own hands this past weekend. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s say 56-year-old Joseph Dawes threatened a neighbor’s home after claiming officers didn’t respond to his call for help fast enough.

8 hours ago

Video Shows Man Hitting Doors Of Furniture Store With TruckPolice have not identified any suspects or a motive in the strange incident that happened at Michelle's furniture store in Stockton. They believe the business was targeted.

8 hours ago

Butte County Expands COVID Vaccine EligibilityButte joins other counties in Northern California offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those above age 16 before the state's timeline of mid-April.

8 hours ago

Yuba County Moms Stop Alleged Would-Be Kidnapper TwiceA Yuba County woman is in custody facing kidnapping charges for trying to take two young children from a Linda apartment complex.

8 hours ago

Raw: Fire Burns Home In Rancho CordovaFirefighters say the fire started in the garage of a Rancho Cordova home then spread to the attic. People were home at the time but were able to leave the home without injury.

9 hours ago