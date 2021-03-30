STOCKTON (CBS13) – A bizarre attack on a Stockton furniture store was caught on camera.
Surveillance video shows a man pointing a gun at the windows at Michelle's Furniture and Mattress, then driving his truck through the front entrance.
Stockton Police said this happened off of Pacific Avenue last Friday around 2 a.m.
In the video, you can see this man charge up to Michelle’s Furniture and Mattress with a gun pointed straight at the window. He uses the other hand to take a drink from a red cup. After a few seconds, he leaves and returns ready to cause major destruction with his truck.
Stockton Police said they have no information on the man in the video right now, but the investigation is still very active.
Police said this man’s actions appear targeted and he’s wanted for felony vandalism.