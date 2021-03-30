STOCKTON (CBS13) — A SWAT raid at a Stockton apartment came up empty late Monday night.
The incident began as a shooting investigation, Stockton police say. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of N. Sutter Street to investigate but didn't find any victims.
However, officers later learned that a person had taken themselves to the hospital.
Witnesses told police that a possible suspect in the shooting had gone inside an apartment nearby. A SWAT team was then called to the scene to check the apartment, but police say no one was found inside.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Police say the person who was hurt in the shooting suffered a non-life-threatening injury.