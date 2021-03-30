Roseville Native Kolton Miller Agrees To 3-Year Extension With Las Vegas RaidersThe Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season.

Spring Training Report: Can The Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat?This week's Spring Training Report looks at Opening Day and the predicted division winners going into the MLB regular season.

2,300 Fans To Be Allowed At Sac Republic FC Home GamesSome fans will be able to get into upcoming Sac Republic FC games this season, the club says.

Fox Hail Mary, Barnes Buzzer Beater Lifts Kings Over Cavs 100-98Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after catching a hail mary inbounds pass from De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 on Saturday night.