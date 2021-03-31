AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating a stabbing that happened at Jackson Rancheria Casino and Resort on Wednesday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the sheriff's office, a woman called 9-1-1 just before 2 p.m. stating she had stabbed a man who tried to assault her.
Investigators said the man was admitted to Sutter Amador Hospital with a stab wound and was cooperating with law enforcement. His condition is unknown at this time.
The woman was not located at the scene and reportedly left before law enforcement arrived.
The sheriff's office said the stabbing happened on the fourth floor of the parking structure and a lot of blood was located at the scene.
This story is developing.