SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — Deputies are thanking a passerby who rushed into a burning home in San Andreas and helped rescue a woman.
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says, just before 9 a.m. Monday, dispatchers started getting calls about an alarm going off near Lewis Avenue in San Andreas. Exactly where the alarm was coming from was unclear at first, but deputies soon zeroed-in on the 300 block of Roberts Avenue.
Minutes later, deputies found a home that was on fire. Heavy smoke was coming from inside, but a deputy started checking to see if anyone was trapped.
After forcing a door open and calling out, the deputy reported hearing a woman's voice asking for help.
The deputy then tried to go inside, but the heavy smoke forced him back. However, as the deputy went back in again, a passerby jumped in to help.
With the citizen's help, the deputy found the woman in a back bedroom and the pair got her out of the home safely.
Firefighters soon put out the flames, which appeared to have started due to a space heater. The woman was treated by medics at the scene, but she was later taken to the hospital.