SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With California expanding the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 50 and older, Gov. Gavin Newsom got his shot on Thursday morning.

Appearing from Los Angeles County, Newsom got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Today CA expanded #COVID19 vaccine eligibility to Californians 50+ and it was Governor @GavinNewsom's turn to get vaccinated. On April 15, all Californians 16+ will be eligible. The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter.https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq pic.twitter.com/SDoy7QAM0Q — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 1, 2021

California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly gave Newsom the shot.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also got his shot on Thursday.

As of April 1, millions of Californians now qualify for the coronavirus vaccine. Everyone 50 and older is eligible – and, starting on April 15, eligibility to all adults.

Health officials are warning, however, that the vaccine supply is not keeping pace with expanded eligibility. A spokesperson for Yolo County says there’s no way to predict how many appointments will be available more than a week in advance.

The best way to secure an appointment, officials say, will be to check vaccine scheduling websites several times a day.

Vaccine clinic at McClellan Park will administer 900 #Pfizer doses. Now serving ages 50 & up. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/bTb11GZK34 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 1, 2021

While the state is opening eligibility to people 50 and older on Thursday, some other counties in the area have already started broadening the range all adults. Yuba and Sutter counties announced on Thursday that anyone over 18 who lives and works in the area are now eligible, while in Nevada County the range has expanded to anyone 16 and older.

Stanislaus County had also previously announced that anyone 16 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine as of Thursday.