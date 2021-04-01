RIPON (CBS13) – A woman was arrested Thursday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen car, the Ripon Police Department said.
A license plate reader was set off by the stolen car just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of E. Frontage Road and Santos Avenue, police said.
Officers said they then located the vehicle east of that area at Hoff Drive and W. Colony Road.
The driver, identified as Brandi Vogl, allegedly sped away from an attempted traffic stop and initiated a chase.
Ripon police said the officers had to initially back off of the chase as Vogl was driving recklessly into oncoming traffic. She was located a short time later near De Pedrini Drive and Coconut Lane.
Vogl was found in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and stolen mail, police said. She was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.