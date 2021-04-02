NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting along Del Paso Boulevard on Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Sacramento police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Del Paso Boulevard in North Sacramento near Arden Way a little before 10 p.m.READ MORE: Traffic Severely Backed Up On SB Highway 99 After Crash Near Elk Grove
Officers found a total of three people who had been shot, two men and a 17-year-old boy. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.READ MORE: Congressman's New Bill Would Ban COVID Vaccine Passports
The two people hurt were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
Detectives say, while the investigation is only in its initial stages, they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.MORE NEWS: 'Divine Intervention': From Stranger To Lifesaver, Two Women Share Story Of Friendship And Survival
No suspect information has been released at this point. Detectives will be canvassing the area for witnesses.