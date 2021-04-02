ELVERTA (CBS13) — Deputies say a pair of alleged would-be burglars were thwarted by their getaway car not starting.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on March 30, they got a call from an Elverta resident about a man and a woman trespassing. The witness reported confronted the suspects and asked them to leave.
However, after the pair got into their car, they realized it wouldn't start.
Deputies then arrived at the scene and detained the suspects. It was soon discovered that the pair had allegedly tried to steal a skill saw and internet router from the property.
The pair has been identified as 54-year-old Maria Mendoza and 62-year-old Otilio Carrasco. Both have been arrested and booked into jail for burglary and trespassing charges.