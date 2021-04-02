SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom was quick to comment on Major League Baseball’s Friday announcement that it will be relocating its All-Star Game and draft out of Georgia following the state’s controversial new election laws.

Newsom shaded the law and urged the MLB to bring the game to California.

“Hey MLB — feel free to give us a call,” Newsom tweeted. “In California we actually work to expand voter access – not prevent it.”

Hey @MLB — feel free to give us a call. In California we actually work to expand voter access — not prevent it.https://t.co/FTeI4AjPaC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 2, 2021

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the move on Friday. In a statement, Manfred said the decision was made after conversations with current and former players as well as clubs.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred wrote.

Manfred also cited how, in 2020, MLB joined the non-partisan Civic Alliance.

“We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support,” Manfred wrote.

California last hosted the MLB All-Star game in 2016 at Petco Park in San Diego. The Golden State is also set to host come 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

No alternate site for the 2021 All-Star Game has been determined yet.