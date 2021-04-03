SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a woman who went missing in Oakland in January was located in Siskiyou County this week, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in the investigation.
The sheriff's office said it used, in cooperation with the Oakland Police Department and Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, its rapid DNA machine Friday to positively identify the body as Tatiana Dugger, 19, of Los Angeles.
Family of Dugger reported her missing to Oakland police on January 9, and phone records indicated that was her last known location, authorities said.
Dugger reportedly moved to Los Angeles from Butte County three months ago, and that is where her family lives.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office said all three agencies are working to determine the cause of death and ask that anyone with information on the investigation contact either agency.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a hiker located the body near Highway 97 and Juniper Terrace, northeast of Weed, Calif. The body was located just off the roadway and appeared to have been there for some time.