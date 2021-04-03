SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash has shut down southbound Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport on Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.
Investigators said two vehicles were involved and one of them crashed into a construction project in the area.
Minor injuries were reported, but the CHP did not say if anyone was taken to the hospital. It is unclear how many people were hurt.
Southbound traffic is being diverted off of I-5 and onto Airport Boulevard.
The CHP said Caltrans was called out to inspect the damage and determine if any repairs need to be made. At this time, it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.
Story is developing.