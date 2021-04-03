  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:00 PMSports Xtra
    8:30 PMJudge Judy
    9:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash has shut down southbound Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport on Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said two vehicles were involved and one of them crashed into a construction project in the area.

READ MORE: Body Of Tatiana Dugger, Missing Out Of Oakland, Found In Siskiyou County

Minor injuries were reported, but the CHP did not say if anyone was taken to the hospital. It is unclear how many people were hurt.

READ MORE: Realtors Hire House Sitters After Vacant Sacramento Homes Become Easy Targets

Southbound traffic is being diverted off of I-5 and onto Airport Boulevard.

The CHP said Caltrans was called out to inspect the damage and determine if any repairs need to be made. At this time, it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

MORE NEWS: Facebook Data From More Half A Billion Accounts Found On Hacker Website

Story is developing.