Southbound I-5 Closed Near SMF After Car Crashes Into Construction Project, CHP SaysA crash has shut down southbound Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport on Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

Body Of Tatiana Dugger, Missing Out Of Oakland, Found In Siskiyou CountyThe body of a woman who went missing in Oakland in January was located in Siskiyou County this week, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the investigation.

Realtors Hire House Sitters After Vacant Sacramento Homes Become Easy TargetsOnce you put the 'For Sale' sign in the front yard, you may have just posted an invitation for squatters and burglars. Local realtors are fed up with the crime targeting their properties and they're taking up an old tactic again – they're hiring house sitters.