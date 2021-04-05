5 People Taken To Hospital After Roseville CrashAuthorities say five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Roseville late Monday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

5 minutes ago

Grover Beach Man, 59, Struck And Killed By Several Vehicles On Highway 99 Near ModestoA 59-year-old man was struck and killed by several vehicles along Highway 99 near Modesto early Saturday morning, authorities say. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Vehicle Struck By Train In GaltA vehicle has been struck by a train in Galt on Monday morning.

4 hours ago

Activists Urge City Of Davis To Create ‘Department Of Public Safety’ Independent From PoliceCommunity and labor leaders in Davis are calling on the city to fundamentally change its approach to public safety.

5 hours ago

Vice President Visiting Oakland On MondayIt’s her first visit back to her hometown since she became Vice President of the United States.

5 hours ago