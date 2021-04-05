Folsom Man Suspected Of DUI In Crash That Killed PassengerA Folsom man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Roseville that left his passenger dead on Sunday. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Liverpool Lane.

Plan To Convert Carmichael Office Building To Residences Met With OppositionA proposed change to a commercial Carmichael property has neighbors raising their eyebrows. Given the number of people who could live there, neighbors worry the project is too large for the lot and will pose parking problems.

G1C Showing The NCAA Final On Giant Outdoor ScreenDOCO in downtown Sacramento is expanding its outdoor dining with a little basketball. The G1C is showing the NCAA Final on a massive screen just outside of the stadium entrance.

COVID-19 In California: 2,112 Cases Monday; 1.6% Positivity Rate; 3.58M CasesCalifornia is reporting more than 2,100 new COVID cases Monday. The positivity rate 1.6 percent. The total number of COVID cases is now more than 3.5 million cases in our state since the start of the pandemic.

Group Wanted In Connection To Sacramento Woman's SlayingDetectives are asking for help in identifying people wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead in North Sacramento last year.

