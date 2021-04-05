SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who was already behind bars is now in the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of possessing a controlled substance after someone threw a package containing drugs over the fence of the facility where he was being held.
Authorities say the package was intended for the suspect.READ MORE: Plan To Rezone Carmichael Office Space Into Residential Area Meets Backlash From Neighbors
On Sunday, officers at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm Facility say they saw a person throw a package of “contraband” over the fence onto the grounds of the facility, get into a car, and drive away.
Officers searched the area where the item was thrown but were unable to locate the item in the tall grass. They brought in a law enforcement K9, Sage, who found the package.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Officers opened the package, which they say contained 28.4 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be drugs and 4.4 grams of tobacco. Also located in the packages were a lighter and two AA batteries.
An investigation found the drugs were intended for inmate Eric Ypon. He was allegedly found to have a controlled substance during his time at the honor farm, which is a felony.
Ypon has since been transferred to the main jail where he is waiting to be formally charged.MORE NEWS: Roman Lopez's Biological Mother Dies In Wisconsin
The person who dropped off the item remains at large.