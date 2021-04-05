SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying people wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead in North Sacramento last year.

The shooting happened back on Sept. 25, 2020. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive early that morning to investigate a reported shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers soon found two shooting victims at the complex: 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond and a man.

Redmond was later pronounced dead, police said; the man survived his injuries.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, but on Monday detectives released surveillance footage of a group of people they believe were involved.

Anyone who recognizes any of the people captured in the video is urged to contact detectives.

“We are hoping that by releasing this surveillance footage somebody will come forward with information that can ultimately bring closure to Sarayah’s family and friends,” said Sacramento Police Department North Area Captain Steve Oliveira in a statement.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact detectives at (916) 808-5471.